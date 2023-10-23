Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at $1,938,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,284. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

