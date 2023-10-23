Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.64. The stock had a trading volume of 251,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,541. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

