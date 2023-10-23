Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 603.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 43,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

