Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,978. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

