Matisse Capital Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matisse Capital lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.