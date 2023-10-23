Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATV. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mativ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Mativ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mativ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

