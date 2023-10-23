Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

MTTR opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $603.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Matterport has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,194.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,730. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,095,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $559,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 312.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

