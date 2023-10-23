McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

