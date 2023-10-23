McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

