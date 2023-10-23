Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.70 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

