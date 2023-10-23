MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. MELD has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,128,027,067 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01057261 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,746,136.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

