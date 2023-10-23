Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $45.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $52.71.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

