Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

