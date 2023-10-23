MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

MGM stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

