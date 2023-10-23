Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $430.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $420.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.11.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT opened at $326.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $295,161,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.