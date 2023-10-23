Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $634,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $72,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
