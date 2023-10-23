Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Mister Car Wash traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.49. 101,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,422,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,191,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,410,998.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 672,330 shares of company stock worth $4,338,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,650,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 429,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.