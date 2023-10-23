Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

