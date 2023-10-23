Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $553.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $420.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $313.78 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

