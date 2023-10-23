Morgan Stanley Cuts 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $3.30

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGHT. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

8X8 Trading Down 4.7 %

EGHT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,310 shares of company stock worth $235,776. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $7,506,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $5,380,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

