Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

