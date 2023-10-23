Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $79.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

