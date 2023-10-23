Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,565,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

