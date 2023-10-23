MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.82 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $80.82 million and $24.58 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.08980908 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

