My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.48 million and $1.13 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003314 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

