Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and $1.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00216690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00795236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00517238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00167883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

