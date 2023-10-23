Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

