National Bankshares Cuts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.50.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$34.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.36. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8601253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

