National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 114.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $105,741.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

