Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NM stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
