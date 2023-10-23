Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.