Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives C$23.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$17.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$783.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

