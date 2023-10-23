Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

ABNB opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock valued at $164,277,896. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

