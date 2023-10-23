Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $364,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $239,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $117.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

