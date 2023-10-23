Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $475.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $430.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.11.

Netflix stock opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $395.30. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

