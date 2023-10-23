North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.89% of SP Plus worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $986.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $52.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

