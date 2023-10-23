North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

