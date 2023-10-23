Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

