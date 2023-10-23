Northern Trust’s (NTRS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $71.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.95.

NTRS stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

