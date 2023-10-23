Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $974.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

