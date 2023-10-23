Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $280.33 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $280.33 million and $9.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.73 or 0.05469196 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0431362 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $9,072,706.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.