OMRON (OMRNY) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the "Private households" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OMRON to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON 8.86% 10.88% 8.14% OMRON Competitors -10.34% 7.81% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OMRON and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 0 0 0 N/A OMRON Competitors 1486 4397 4430 49 2.29

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,439.35%. Given OMRON’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMRON has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

OMRON has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON’s rivals have a beta of 2.25, indicating that their average stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OMRON pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMRON and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.48 billion $546.57 million 14.04 OMRON Competitors $12.61 billion $1.29 billion 13.42

OMRON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OMRON. OMRON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OMRON rivals beat OMRON on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

