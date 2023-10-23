Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

