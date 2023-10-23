Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 107,890 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. BRP Group accounts for about 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BRP Group worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,418,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,947,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter worth $259,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $6,037,026.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $784,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,278 shares of company stock valued at $20,097,933 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of BRP stock remained flat at $20.67 during midday trading on Monday. 33,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

