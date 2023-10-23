Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys 8,034 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 3.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.53.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a twelve month low of $226.75 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

