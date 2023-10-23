Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,347 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vertiv by 157.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,952,832 shares of company stock worth $1,138,166,280. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

VRT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. 1,285,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $43.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

