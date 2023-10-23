Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 2.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. 316,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.92 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.