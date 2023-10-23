Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 509,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. Clarivate comprises approximately 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 256.7% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after buying an additional 13,126,344 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,910,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after buying an additional 3,822,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $30,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 388,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.