Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.51. 133,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $201.01 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

