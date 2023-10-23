Otter Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Parsons makes up about 1.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

