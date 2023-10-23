Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,385.95

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $11,385.95 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00216690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00795236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00517238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00167883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,202,710 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

